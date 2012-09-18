Media player
UK inflation rate eases back to 2.5% in August
The annual rate of inflation in the UK, as measured by the consumer prices index, fell back to 2.5% in August after a surprise rise to 2.6% in July.
The retail price index (RPI) inflation measure, which includes housing costs, fell to 2.9% in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
ONS statistician Richard Campbell explained there were factors which could lead to a potential increase.
18 Sep 2012
