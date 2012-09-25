Media player
Heavy rain causes flooding across the UK
Homes have been evacuated and train services disrupted, as heavy downpours continue across parts of the UK.
In England, the Environment Agency has issued 78 flood warnings - indicating flooding is expected - for the Midlands, the North East and North West. There is one in place for Wales.
In Scotland, there are eight flood warnings, mostly for the Borders, while in Northern Ireland there is no flood warning system but the Met Office has warned of persistent rain and gales.
25 Sep 2012
