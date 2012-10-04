Media player
Cameron: 'Help this family find their lovely child'
Police in mid-Wales are spending a fourth day in the hunt for five year-old, April Jones.
The little girl, who has cerebral palsy, disappeared on Monday evening after getting into a vehicle near her home in Machynlleth.
Detectives are continuing to question Mark Bridger, a local man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of abduction.
David Cameron called it every family's nightmare and asked anyone with information to speak to police.
04 Oct 2012
