IRA infiltrator 'abandoned' by MI5
A secret agent who infiltrated the IRA for the British security services says he has been abandoned by MI5 and left with mental health problems.
Raymond Gilmour, who has lived under a false identity for 30 years, says his handlers promised him £500,000, a new home, psychiatric support and a pension.
But instead he said he received modest accommodation and £600 a month for only three years, and claims to have suffered alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Colin Campbell reports.
09 Oct 2012
