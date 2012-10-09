IRA infiltrator 'abandoned' by MI5

Video

A secret agent who infiltrated the IRA for the British security services says he has been abandoned by MI5 and left with mental health problems.

Raymond Gilmour, who has lived under a false identity for 30 years, says his handlers promised him £500,000, a new home, psychiatric support and a pension.

But instead he said he received modest accommodation and £600 a month for only three years, and claims to have suffered alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Colin Campbell reports.