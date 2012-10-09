Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Audio aquarium plan to enhance blind visitors' experience
A visit to an aquarium can be a highly visual experience, but for blind or partially sighted visitors, it can sometimes be hard to fully appreciate.
Visually impaired pupils from a North London school have started work to try and establish the UK's first audio aquarium.
Tim Muffett reports.
-
09 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window