Fish in aquarium
Video

Audio aquarium plan to enhance blind visitors' experience

A visit to an aquarium can be a highly visual experience, but for blind or partially sighted visitors, it can sometimes be hard to fully appreciate.

Visually impaired pupils from a North London school have started work to try and establish the UK's first audio aquarium.

Tim Muffett reports.

  • 09 Oct 2012
