Video

The home secretary has blocked the extradition of Gary McKinnon to the United States over allegations of computer hacking.

Mr McKinnon, 46, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, admits accessing US government computers but claims he was looking for evidence of UFOs. He has been fighting extradition since 2002.

In a statement to MPs, Theresa May said that "a decision to extradite would be incompatible with [Mr McKinnon's] human rights".