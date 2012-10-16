Video

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson has criticised a decision by the Home Secretary to block the extradition of computer hacker Gary McKinnon to the US.

Theresa May told MPs that Mr McKinnon was "seriously ill" and that the decision was taken on human rights grounds. Mr McKinnon, 46, has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and faced 60 years in jail if convicted in the US.

But Mr Johnson highlighted the serious nature of the crimes with which Mr McKinnon was accused by the US government, saying "it was reasonable of them to seek his extradition".