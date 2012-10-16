Gary McKinnon
Gary McKinnon's mother speaks following extradition block

Gary McKinnon's mother gives her reaction following the Home Secretary Theresa May's decision to block her son's extradition to the US.

McKinnon's legal team are also expected to speak, along with his local MP David Burrowes, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society Mark Lever and Shami Chakrabarti, Director of Liberty.

