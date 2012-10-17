Media player
Man charged over UK photographer kidnap appears in court
A 26-year-old man charged with the kidnap of a British photographer in Syria has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.
Shajul Islam is accused of imprisoning the British photographer and a Dutch journalist against their will.
Kevin Keane reports.
17 Oct 2012
