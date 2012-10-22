Video

The editor of the BBC's Newsnight programme Peter Rippon has stepped aside ahead of a Panorama investigation into why a Newsnight investigation into Jimmy Savile was dropped.

The Newsnight producer behind the dropped investigation warned his editor that the BBC was at risk of being accused of a cover-up.

The BBC's Home Editor Mark Easton reports.

Panorama Jimmy Savile - What the BBC Knew, will be shown on BBC One at 22:35 BST, 22 October.