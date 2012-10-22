Video

Part of an interview from the original Newsnight investigation into claims Jimmy Savile sexually abused people is to be broadcast for the first time.

The contributor, Karin Ward, was a pupil at Duncroft Appoved School in Middlesex, where Surrey Police investigated an alleged sexual assault by Savile.

The excerpt, from November 2011, relates to an allegation against Gary Glitter and Jimmy Savile on BBC premises.

Peter Rippon, the Newsnight editor responsible for dropping the report on Savile, is stepping aside.

Panorama Jimmy Savile - What the BBC Knew, will be shown on BBC One at 22:35 BST, 22 October