Lawyer Liz Dux
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Savile victims 'will seek compensation,' says lawyer Liz Dux

The estate of television presenter Jimmy Savile has been frozen in response to the sex abuse claims made against him, NatWest bank says.

Savile's estate is thought to be worth about £4m.

Lawyer Liz Dux said some of his victims would be claiming compensation, although they were "not motivated by compensation".

She said the outcomes of an inquiry and police investigation were an important part of the process for Savile's victims.

  • 01 Nov 2012
Go to next video: Jimmy Savile's £4m estate frozen