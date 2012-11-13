Prince Charles
Seven eggs at breakfast for Prince Charles?

A relaunched version of the Clarence House website clears up some myths and rumours about Britain's heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Included in the frequently asked questions section of the website is a denial of a claim that the Prince of Wales has seven eggs cooked for his breakfast - but only ever eats one.

Daniela Relph has more details.

