Fire crew at Northallerton's Friarage Hospital
Floods: Northallerton hospital cancels all surgery

There are about 230 flood warnings and 300 flood alerts in England and Wales, and two flood alerts in Scotland.

This weekend 816 homes were flooded, mainly in south-west England.

The BBC's Danny Savage said the authorities at Friarage Hospital in Northallerton have cancelled all surgery for the day, following the flood threat from an overflowing beck.

