Cassette tape
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The audio cassette tape at 50

It is 50th anniversary since the invention of the cassette tape.

Conor McNicholas, a journalist and former editor of NME, told The World At One presenter Martha Kearney that: "I have tonnes of tapes... they are really lovely bits of technology."

"Putting together a good mix tape for a prospective boyfriend or girlfriend was absolutely the way to get into their affections," he added.

  • 03 Dec 2012