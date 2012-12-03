Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kate and William: Duchess pregnant, palace says
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their first child.
The public announcement was made after the duchess was admitted to King Edward VII hospital with an acute form of morning sickness.
It is thought she will remain at the private hospital in central London for several days.
Nicholas Witchell reports
-
03 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window