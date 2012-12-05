Video

Hoax callers from a Sydney-based radio station 2Day FM have managed to get information from the hospital treating the Duchess of Cambridge by posing as the Queen and Prince Charles.

King Edward VII hospital in London said a nurse had discussed her condition with the station and that it "deeply regrets" the incident.

Mel Greig of Sydney-based 2Day FM radio described it as "the easiest prank call we've ever made". This is an extract of the start of the call before the callers were put through to the duty nurse.

Update December 7 2012: In the light of subsequent events, the audio of the hoax call has been removed from this page.