A self-employed vehicle upholsterer from Redruth in Cornwall says he thinks an unclaimed Euromillions lottery ticket worth nearly £64m could be somewhere in his home.

Colin Rouse, 51, was getting married in Stevenage when his mother bought him a Euromillions ticket - but he has not see it since.

He told BBC Radio Cornwall's Laurence Reed that he is now taking his house to pieces to try to find it before Wednesday night's deadline.