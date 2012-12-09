Media player
What's life on board like for the crew of HMS Astute?
HMS Astute is larger than other attack submarines.
There's no "hot bunking" so each of the 100 strong crew gets their own bed but, as it carries plenty of weapons, conditions are still cramped.
Weapons engineer Sean Roddy shows Astute's "bomb shop" and living quarters.
09 Dec 2012
