BBC reporter on 'unprecedented' report

The Panorama programme, A Licence to Murder, revealed evidence of collusion in Pat Finucane's murder.

The BBC's John Ware was the reporter on the programme and, after reading Sir Desmond de Silva's report this morning, he told The World at One presenter Shaun Ley that "the prime minister is right to say that the scale and content of the disclosure is unprecedented".

"Sir Desmond does not spare his criticism of the failure of MI5… who had overall responsibility for supervision," he added.

However, John Ware pointed out, the report "finds no overarching government conspiracy".

He went on to highlight the reasons for the family's scepticism: "All the players in this have not been subject to cross examination."