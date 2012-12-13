Video

The family of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane have described a report into the killing as "a sham" and a "white wash".

Sir Desmond de Silva's review confirmed that agents of the state were involved in the 1989 killing and that it should have been prevented.

Mr Finucane's wife Geraldine witnessed her husband's murder alongside their three children at their home in Belfast.

She told BBC Breakfast she was glad to see that Prime Minister David Cameron had recognised the levels of collusion in the case, but would not be satisfied until he called for a public inquiry.