The government has given the go-ahead for a firm to resume the controversial technique known as fracking to exploit gas in Lancashire.
The firm, Cuadrilla, was stopped from fracking after two small earthquakes.
The process involves drilling down and creating tiny explosions to shatter and crack hard shale rocks to release the gas inside.
Judith Moritz explains.
13 Dec 2012
