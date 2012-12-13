Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen visits Bank of England
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have seen some of nation's gold reserves during a visit to the Bank Of England.
Outgoing Bank of England governor Mervyn King said the Royal couple had met "the unsung heroes" of the British economy during their tour.
-
13 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window