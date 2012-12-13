Media player
Queen questions financial crisis at Bank of England
The Queen has visited the Bank of England's gold vaults and ended up having a conversation about the causes of the financial crisis.
She asked whether the Financial Services Authority (FSA) "did not have the teeth" to respond to the crisis.
The BBC's Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell reports.
13 Dec 2012
