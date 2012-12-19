Hostel dormitory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tens of thousands homeless for Christmas

More than 50,000 families are homeless in the UK, according to government estimates.

The charity Shelter says 75,000 children will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation.

Government ministers say steps are being taken to tackle the problem but staff at one hostel in Leeds say demand for emergency overnight beds has more than doubled in the last few weeks.

Jenny Hill reports.

  • 19 Dec 2012
Go to next video: Care leavers face homeless risk