Emergency workers at the scene of the M6 crash, with traffic tailing back behind them
M6 car crash kills three, including two children

Two brothers, aged 4 and 10, and a 32-year-old woman have died following a crash on the M6 in Staffordshire.

Their car overturned on a northbound lane between junctions 14, near Stafford, and 15, near Stoke-on-Trent, about 11:25 GMT.

The driver, believed to be the boys' mother, and another woman in the car were seriously injured.

Judith Moritz reports.

  • 25 Dec 2012