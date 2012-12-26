Media player
Prince Charles' Christmas message to UK troops abroad
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to British forces fighting in Afghanistan in a Christmas radio broadcast to troops serving overseas.
Prince Charles thanked the servicemen and women for their relentless courage and said the nation owed them "an everlasting debt of gratitude".
He said that with Prince Harry currently serving in Afghanistan he has "some understanding" of what those on the "home front" go through.
Clip courtesy of BFBS Radio
26 Dec 2012
