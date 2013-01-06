Prince Charles: 'I'm feeling very old'

Video

The Prince of Wales has said he does not want to hand on an "increasingly dysfunctional" environmental situation to his grandchild, due in the summer.

Princes Charles told ITV1's This Morning programme he did not want the child to wonder why past generations did not act to protect the environment.

He said he did not want to leave a "total poisoned chalice" to future children.

The prince has long been an outspoken campaigner on environmental issues.

When congratulated on becoming a grandfather for the first time he said "I am feeling very old".

Interview clips courtesy -This Morning, ITV1, ITV Studios