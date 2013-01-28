Video

Details of the next phase of the HS2 high-speed rail network have been unveiled by the government.

The preferred route of phase two running northwards from Birmingham will have five stops - at Manchester, Manchester Airport, Toton in the East Midlands, Sheffield and Leeds.

A Conservative MP who opposes the HS2 rail link said he does not trust the civil servants in charge of the process and condemned the plan as "flawed".

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said: "I have no confidence in their consultation process".