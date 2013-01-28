Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron: HS2 is 'vital for Britain'
Details of the next phase of the £32bn HS2 high-speed rail network have been unveiled by the government.
Prime Minister David Cameron said the scheme was "vital for Britain if we're going to succeed in the global race".
The preferred route of phase two goes from Birmingham northward along two branches: to Manchester Airport and Manchester; and via Toton near Nottingham, to Sheffield and Leeds.
-
28 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window