Polish speakers
Census shows rise of Polish speakers in UK

Around 100 different languages are spoken by those living in England, and according to the latest census results, Polish is the second most widely spoken.

In the last decade, hundreds of thousands of people have migrated here from Poland, and created large communities in cities such as Southampton.

Tim Muffett has been there to find out why so many Poles now call the UK their home.

  • 02 Feb 2013