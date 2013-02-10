Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tour manager killed by metal door
The tour manager of a Cornwall-based musical group has been killed after becoming trapped under a metal door at a concert venue.
Another member of the shanty singers Fisherman's Friends was also critically injured in the accident.
The incident happened as the group prepared to perform at the G-Live centre in Guildford.
Leigh Rundle reports.
-
10 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window