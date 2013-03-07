Media player
First planning referendum to be held in Cumbria
The first local planning referendum under the government's neighbourhood planning legislation is due to be held in Cumbria later.
Voters in the Eden Valley area around Brough will decide on plan for housing and infrastructure drawn up by a group representing 17 parish councils.
The government says hundreds of similar groups across England have expressed an interest in neighbourhood planning.
Mike Sergeant reports.
07 Mar 2013
