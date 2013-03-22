Media player
Cornwall landslide: Woman missing after house collapse
Sniffer dogs have been sent into a house containing flats which collapsed in Cornwall after a landslip caused by torrential overnight rain.
Devon and Cornwall Police say they believe a woman in her 60s is still in one of the flats, on Sandplace Road in Looe.
Engineers are further up the hill overlooking the estuary, assessing the stability of the ground and the buildings in the area.
Andy Breare reports.
22 Mar 2013
