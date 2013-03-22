Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christina Edkins funeral: 'We are devastated' - family statement
Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a teenager who died after being stabbed on a bus in Birmingham.
Christina Edkins, aged 16, died on 7 March after being attacked on the number 9 service on the Hagley Road, as she travelled to school.
Before the service, in a statement on behalf of Christina's family, her cousin Stephen Newby said they had been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public.
-
22 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window