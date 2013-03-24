The Mayor of London Boris Johnson has defended his integrity following revelations made in an imminent BBC Two Documentary.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show Mr Johnson said he was "embarrassed" by some of the events detailed in Boris Johnson: The Irresistible Rise.

Stand-in presenter Eddie Mair accused him of "making up quotes, lying to your party leader and wanting to be part of someone being assaulted".

"You're a nasty piece of work aren't you?" he suggested. Mr Johnson said he disputed "all of those things".

