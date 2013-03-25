Video

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Foreign Secretary William Hague have teamed up in the Democratic Republic of Congo to highlight concerns over sexual violence.

The pair visited a rescue camp for women north west of Goma to raise awareness of warzone rape.

The foreign secretary said: "Sexual violence in conflict has to be resolved if conflicts are going to be resolved."

Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner, said the issue needed a "worldwide focus".

James Robbins reports.