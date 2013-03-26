Hospital ward
Trainee nurses anxious to start on hospital wards

Nurses will have to spend time as healthcare assistants doing basic tasks such as washing and dressing before completing their degree training, ministers are proposing.

Mike Travis a nurse in Liverpool told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast that the government needs to 'educate nurses and get them on the wards fairly quickly'.

  • 26 Mar 2013