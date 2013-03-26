Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victoria Pendleton and Stella McCartney receive honours
Olympic gold medallists Victoria Pendleton and Alistair Brownlee were among those to receive honours from The Queen on Tuesday.
Pendleton was awarded a CBE for services to cycling while Brownlee gained an MBE after becoming Britain's first ever triathlon winner at London 2012.
Designer Stella McCartney, who created the kit worn by Britain's record-breaking Olympic team, received an OBE for services to fashion at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Footage courtesy of British Ceremonial Arts.
-
26 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window