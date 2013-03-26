Video

Olympic gold medallists Victoria Pendleton and Alistair Brownlee were among those to receive honours from The Queen on Tuesday.

Pendleton was awarded a CBE for services to cycling while Brownlee gained an MBE after becoming Britain's first ever triathlon winner at London 2012.

Designer Stella McCartney, who created the kit worn by Britain's record-breaking Olympic team, received an OBE for services to fashion at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Footage courtesy of British Ceremonial Arts.