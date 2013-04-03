Video

People "over-egg their connection to the working class" because it has "a little bit of cachet", according to Turner prize-winning artist Grayson Perry.

His comments come as a major survey conducted by the BBC suggested that people in the UK now fit into seven social classes, rather than the traditional upper, middle and working class categories.

Perry, who made a documentary series on class and taste for Channel 4 and created a series of tapestries on one man's "class journey", told BBC News that people emphasise their "pain and suffering... because it has a high status."