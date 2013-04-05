Media player
Godney: Britney tweets about village named same as nickname
A small village in Somerset has become a Twitter sensation thanks to Britney Spears fans.
Godney is attracting the attention because it is also the nickname fans use for the pop star - deriving from merging 'God' and 'Britney'.
Thousands of them are now suggesting they should move there and even Britney herself has tweeted about it.
Mark Hey, landlord of the Sheppey Inn, speaking on BBC Somerset, said: "It's gone a bit mad".
05 Apr 2013
