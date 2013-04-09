Video

Lord Saatchi, Maurice Saatchi, is a former Conservative Party chairman and chairman of the think tank the Centre for Policy Studies.

With his brother Charles, he masterminded the famous advertising campaign for Margaret Thatcher's 1979 victory with the slogan - Labour Isn't Working.

Speaking to the Today programme's John Humphrys Lord Saatchi "she presented an ism called conservatism... and that was her philosophy".

"She had a clear motive and her admires and detractors would give her great credit today and forever for the fact that her motive was clear," he added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 9 April 2013.