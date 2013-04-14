Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead enters chart at two
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead has failed to reach the number one spot in the music charts.
The Wizard of Oz song, which has been at the centre of an online campaign by opponents of Baroness Thatcher, reached number two after selling 52,605 copies.
Rival campaign song I'm In Love With Margaret Thatcher entered at 35.
David Sillito reports.
-
14 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window