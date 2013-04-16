Video

The House of Commons is set to vote on whether to ban caste discrimination in the UK.

A coalition of community groups, human rights organisations and politicians has been campaigning for the law to be changed to make it an offence for people to discriminate on caste grounds.

There are an estimated half a million people of the lowest caste, the Dalits, sometimes referred to by the derogatory term Untouchables, in the UK.

Rupa Jha has been hearing the stories of some people affected by caste prejudice in Britain for Newsnight.