Video

David Cameron spoke to Today presenter Evan Davis about the funeral of Margaret Thatcher and reflected on her life and political legacy.

When asked whether he thought it was appropriate that the funeral is being partly funded by the state, he explained that "I think that what is happening today is absolutely fitting and right... it is a fitting tribute to a great prime minister."

"She was the first woman prime minister, she served for longer in the job than anyone for 150 years, she achieved some extraordinary things in her life," he added.

"I thought this was a very brave woman doing a very tough job" Mr Cameron reflected, recalling his first impressions of Baroness Thatcher.

Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 17 April 2013.