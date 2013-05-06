Video

A TV executive who died in a speedboat crash which also killed his daughter was a loving father who doted on his family, his brother has said.

Senior BSkyB executive Nick Milligan, 51, and his eight-year-old daughter were among six people thrown from the boat in the Camel Estuary, off Padstow.

Devon and Cornwall police said that a 39-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries in the crash.

Mr Milligan's brother Max Milligan, read a short statement at a police news conference.