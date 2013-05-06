Media player
Cornwall speedboat crash victim 'doted on family'
A TV executive who died in a speedboat crash which also killed his daughter was a loving father who doted on his family, his brother has said.
Senior BSkyB executive Nick Milligan, 51, and his eight-year-old daughter were among six people thrown from the boat in the Camel Estuary, off Padstow.
Devon and Cornwall police said that a 39-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries in the crash.
Mr Milligan's brother Max Milligan, read a short statement at a police news conference.
06 May 2013
