There have been reports from around England and Wales of a large meteor flashing across the night sky.

Witnesses described a blue or green light with a tail behind it, experts believe it may have been part of the debris left by Halley's comet.

Sightings of the celestial body in areas as far apart as Cornwall, Lancashire, Wales and Worcestershire were reported on Twitter.

The meteor was captured on CCTV in Cardiff and by a motorist in Birmingham.