"Intelligent" traffic cones, which 'scream' when moved, are being unveiled on the M6 in the West Midlands.

The cones are similar to regular ones but have a yellow top and look like a lighthouse, the Highways Agency said.

The in-built alarm "will literally scream" when the cone is struck, alerting workers to the possible danger of a vehicle coming too close to them.

Jeremy Cooke reports.