'Screaming' traffic cones formally unveiled on M6
"Intelligent" traffic cones, which 'scream' when moved, are being unveiled on the M6 in the West Midlands.
The cones are similar to regular ones but have a yellow top and look like a lighthouse, the Highways Agency said.
The in-built alarm "will literally scream" when the cone is struck, alerting workers to the possible danger of a vehicle coming too close to them.
Jeremy Cooke reports.
14 May 2013
