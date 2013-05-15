A hand holding a petrol pump to fill up a car
David Cameron 'deeply' concerned by oil giant price fixing claims

David Cameron is extremely concerned by claims of price fixing by major oil companies, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister's spokesman said it was "deeply worrying" if prices have been driven up for consumers.

Oil giants including BP and Shell are facing claims they have been fixing prices for more than a decade.

Hugh Pym reports.

  • 15 May 2013
