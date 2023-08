Drummer Lee Rigby, the soldier killed by two assailants in south-east London on Wednesday, had wanted to be in the Army since he was a little boy, his family has said.

The 25-year-old, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, had been in the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers since 2006.

Fiona Trott spoke to neighbours on the Langley Estate, where Drummer Rigby grew up.